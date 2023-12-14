Cacti Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 3.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

NYSE:BA opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $251.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

