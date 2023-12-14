Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 157,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

