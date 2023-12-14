Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,296,318 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

