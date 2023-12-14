Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 2,450 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 2.9 %

GM opened at $34.99 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

