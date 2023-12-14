Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 3rd Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 5.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

