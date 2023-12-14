Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $111.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

