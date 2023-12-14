Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 127,163 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,471,000.

FNDF stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

