McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

MKC stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

