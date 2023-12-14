Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

