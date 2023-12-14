Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

NYSE:F opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

