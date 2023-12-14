Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

