Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after buying an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lennar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $145.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $145.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

