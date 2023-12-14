Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

