Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.87 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

