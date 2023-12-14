Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,525,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

