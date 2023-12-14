Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $237,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

