Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 276.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,299 shares of company stock valued at $32,472,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $465.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

