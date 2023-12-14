Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.