Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

