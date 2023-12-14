Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 5,728 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up about 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

RQI opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

