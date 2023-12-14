Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 25.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Get Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.