Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $211.07 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

