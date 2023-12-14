Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 24,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.