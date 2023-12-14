Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.