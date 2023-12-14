DecisionPoint Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $234.43. The company has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

