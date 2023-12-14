CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

