Allied Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

