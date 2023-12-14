RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lifted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

