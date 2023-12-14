Wallace Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $343.65 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.20. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

