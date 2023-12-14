Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,944 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $278.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.17, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.