iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

