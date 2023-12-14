Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Coterra Energy worth $46,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

