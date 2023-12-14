International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,675 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.