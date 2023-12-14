Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $170,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 297.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Free Report

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

