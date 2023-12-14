iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $472.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

