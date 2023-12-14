M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

