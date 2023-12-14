IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 854,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

