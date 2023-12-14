Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.57. 193,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.46 and its 200-day moving average is $273.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

