Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up about 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. 835,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,362. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

