BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after purchasing an additional 508,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,718 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,077. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. 364,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,387. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

