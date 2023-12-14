Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Vodafone Group Public makes up approximately 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 772,231 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,869,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,050,000 after purchasing an additional 588,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

