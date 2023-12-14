Falcon Wealth Planning Has $251,000 Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.07% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPIB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 16,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $359.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

