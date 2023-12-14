AHL Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.2% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 183,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

