Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 1,095 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 439,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

