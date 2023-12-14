Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 238,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,956. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

