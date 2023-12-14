Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 109,926 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 1.26% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.69. 77,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

