Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Raised by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.21.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

