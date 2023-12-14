Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,650 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 382,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

