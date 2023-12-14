Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $14.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $749.69. 259,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $645.37 and its 200-day moving average is $666.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $295.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

