Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,600 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,428,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,503,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 219,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,842. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

